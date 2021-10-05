Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-10-2021 08:30 IST | Created: 05-10-2021 08:30 IST
Jammu beers get gold medals at Spiritz selection awards 2021
Godfather Legendary, Kotsberg Pils, Six Fields Blanche and Six Fields Cult, all four beer brands of Jammu-based Devans Modern Breweries Limited, have won prestigious medals at the internationally recognised Spiritz selection awards 2021, a spokesperson of the company said on Tuesday.

The awards were announced at an event organised by Spiritz in Delhi on Sunday.

The company had secured medals in 2020 also, making this the second consecutive year of its victory spree.

It bagged awards for blind tasting in all the categories of beer -- gold medals for Godfather Legendary strong beer in the strong beer segment and Six Fields Cult in the strong wheat beer segment, the spokesperson said.

Six Fields Cult strong wheat beer was launched in April this year and the brand won a gold medal in its very first year of its launch, he said. The company also bagged silver medals for Kotsberg Pils in the light beer segment and for Six Fields Blanche in the light wheat beer segment.

However, no gold medals were awarded to any brand in the two segments where Devans got silver medals.

Blind beer tasting competitions are a standard practice internationally and a beginning was made in India when Spiritz, a leading magazine, conducted its first blind tasting competition for beer brands at Delhi in 2020.

