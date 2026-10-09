Virginia county board sues to block proposed Trump triumphal arch

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2026 05:47 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 05:47 IST
Virginia county board sues to block proposed Trump triumphal arch

​The ​Arlington County, Virginia, ‌board late ​on Thursday sued the ‌US Department of Interior and National Park Service seeking to block ‌President Donald Trump's proposed triumphal ‌arch.

The 250-foot (76-meter) arch project modeled on Paris' Arc de Triomphe ⁠and ​sited ⁠near Arlington National Cemetery, just across ⁠the Potomac River from Washington, ​could win approval as early as ⁠next month. Arlington County ⁠said ​in its lawsuit that the project within a ⁠busy traffic corridor within Arlington County ⁠will ⁠cause "significant harm" to its residents.

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