Virginia county board sues to block proposed Trump triumphal arch
The Arlington County, Virginia, board late on Thursday sued the US Department of Interior and National Park Service seeking to block President Donald Trump's proposed triumphal arch.
The 250-foot (76-meter) arch project modeled on Paris' Arc de Triomphe and sited near Arlington National Cemetery, just across the Potomac River from Washington, could win approval as early as next month. Arlington County said in its lawsuit that the project within a busy traffic corridor within Arlington County will cause "significant harm" to its residents.