PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 7

- UK regulators probe Mazars over French Connection audit https://on.ft.com/3oB0pvT - National Grid chief signals tighter winter electricity supplies https://on.ft.com/3uOvltA

- Johnson admits it will 'take time' to restructure UK economy https://on.ft.com/3BxTyqN - BA to rehire some of thousands of staff laid off during pandemic https://on.ft.com/3ahX3Wd

Overview - UK regulators have begun investigating accounting firm Mazars over its audit of clothing and accessories retailer French Connection Group Plc's financial statements.

- National Grid Plc's chief executive has warned that Britain will face tighter electricity supplies this winter than in previous years, compounding the problems for businesses and households that are already facing a sharp rise in the cost of electricity as gas prices spike to record highs. - Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted it would be difficult and "take time" to restructure the UK economy, as he doubled down on his pledge to create a "high-wage, high-skill, high-productivity" society.

- British Airways plans to rehire some of the thousands of staff laid off last year as the airline industry begins a tentative recovery from the pandemic. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

