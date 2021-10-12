Vehicle tracking system to be implemented in private buses in Punjab: Warring

Punjab Transport Minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday said the vehicle tracking system (VTS) will be extended to all private buses operating in the state.

The performance of private operator-run buses is not satisfactory in terms of safety, and hence, installation of the vehicle tracking system will be ensured in them, Warring said.

The minister was reviewing the functioning of the bus tracking system control room here.

He also rang up depot general managers, drivers and conductors randomly to check the system.

The minister informed that this system has been implemented in 1,450 buses of Punbus and Punjab Roadways so far.

There are panic buttons installed on these buses and they are monitored by the central control room in Chandigarh, he said.

VTS is checking over-speeding of buses, harsh braking and acceleration, overnight stay of buses, stoppage at places other than designated stops, stay of buses at dhabas for more than 25 minutes, and route diversion among other things, the minister said in an official statement.

He said buses are being monitored by the general manager of depots concerned and also by the central control room.

