Left Menu

5 Assam LS Seats Record 60.32% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM

Assam records 60.32% voter turnout in second phase of parliamentary elections, with Darrang-Udalguri leading at 64.43%. Silchar (SC) sees 53.06% polling, while other constituencies range from 60% to 64%. Prominent candidates, including Parimal Suklabaidya (BJP) and Surya Kanta Sarkar (Congress), have cast their votes.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-04-2024 16:12 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 16:12 IST
5 Assam LS Seats Record 60.32% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM
  • Country:
  • India

An estimated 60.32 per cent of 77,26,668 voters exercised their franchise till 3 pm in the five parliamentary constituencies of Assam, where polling is underway in the second phase on Friday, election officials said.

The highest polling of 64.43 per cent was recorded in Darrang-Udalguri, closely followed by 60.74 per cent in Diphu (ST), 60.56 per cent in Nagaon, 60.36 per cent in Karimganj and 53.06 per cent in Silchar, they said.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

The prominent candidates who exercised their franchise are Assam Minister for Excise, Transport and Fisheries Parimal Suklabaidya and his Congress rival Surya Kanta Sarkar in Silchar (SC), Congress candidate Joyram Engleng in Diphu (ST) and sitting Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi in Nagaon.

Altogether 77,26,668 voters, including 38,61,559 women and 179 persons of third gender, are likely to exercise their franchise in 9,133 polling stations.

Sixty-one candidates are in the fray in this phase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024