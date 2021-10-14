Cyient Q2 profit jumps 44% to Rs 121.3 cr

IT company Cyient on Thursday posted a 44.57 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 121.3 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2021, compared to Rs 83.9 crore in the same period a year ago, Consolidated revenue from operations increased by 10.79 per cent to Rs 1,111.6 crore during the reported quarter compared to Rs 1,003.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

''Our performance this quarter has been very encouraging. The new global logos, the contribution of large deals, and the strong pipeline in place indicate that our growth pillars are delivering impact and will help accelerated growth in coming quarters,'' Cyient managing director and CEO Krishna Bodanapu said.

