Thalamus Irwine, Triton EV join hands to develop autonomous vehicles in India

Artificial Intelligence firm Thalamus Irwine and electric vehicle company Triton EV on Thursday announced to have joined hands to develop autonomous vehicles in India by 2023. We plan to roll out the first product from the Telangana factory by August 2022 in phase 1.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 22:22 IST
  • India

Artificial Intelligence firm Thalamus Irwine and electric vehicle company Triton EV on Thursday announced to have joined hands to develop autonomous vehicles in India by 2023. Triton EV has plans to invest Rs 2,100 crore in setting up a factory in Telangana. ''Thalamus Irwine will instal AI based safety system for Triton EV drivers in the first phase. We plan to use data generated from Triton EV and use it for developing autonomous vehicles. We have plans to upgrade the same car into an autonomous vehicle in phase 2 through a firmware update,'' Thalamus Irwine CEO Rishabh Sharma said.

Triton EV has plans to produce passenger and commercial vehicles as well as automated EVs for defence. ''We plan to roll out the first product from the Telangana factory by August 2022 in phase 1. The phase 2 should begin eight months after the roll out of the first product which will be subject to regulatory approvals,'' Triton EV chairman and MD Himanshu Patel said.

