The Open Group October Virtual Event to Celebrate 25 Years of Open Technology Standards

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India The Open Group, the vendor-neutral technology standards consortium, is hosting its upcoming “Open Digital Standards” event on October 25 – 27, 2021.

The Open Digital Standards event will bring together vendors and end-user organizations from across the globe to discuss how the cross-industry development of open standards is helping businesses become digital-first.

The virtual event will start at 11:30 am Shanghai local time on Tuesday, October 26 (8:30 pm PDT October 25), and finish at 1:30 pm local time in Boston on Wednesday, October 27. Regional sessions will be hosted in their local languages by all The Open Group offices throughout the globe – Shanghai, Mumbai, London, Sao Paulo, San Francisco, Tokyo, Johannesburg, Boston.

The Open Group, India on this occasion invites Indian Technologists, Regulators, Chief Architects, Thoughts-leaders, and Policymakers to be part of the India virtual event planned for 26th October, Tuesday. The event sessions will take you through varied upcoming futuristic technology topics such as adoption of Zero Trust Technology, Agile Governance for Society 5.0 - where Japan is taking the lead ahead of the rest of the world. Architecting Digital Governments of the Future will be deliberated by the expert panelists from International Telecommunication Union (a specialized UN organization), including the importance of measuring carbon footprint to the role of Standards in a Data Economy.

“With a line-up of experts and thought leaders from multiple countries, the India Virtual Event will cover contemporary topics highly relevant in today’s digital era. The sessions bring experiences and insights from India, Japan, New Zealand, Ireland, Serbia, and Taiwan. The presence of International Telecommunication Union brings a global perspective with focus on sustainable development shaped by open standards and best practices,” states Dr. Pallab Saha, General Manager of The Open Group (India).

In addition, Presentations on Tuesday will focus on the work of The TOGAF® Standard and impact of the UNIX® Standard. Throughout the day, speakers from organizations such as Chevron, NGINX Inc., Capgemini Insights & Data, and National Air Traffic Services, will join TOGAF® Standard Product Manager Sonia Gonzales and Chair of The Open Group ArchiMate® Forum Jean-Baptiste Sarrodie to explore the changing role of Enterprise Architects (EA) and the evolution and impact of ArchiMate®. Presentations will provide practical examples of how these standards are being applied within a range of industries to improve business efficiency.

Key speakers at the event include: • Steve Nunn, President & CEO, The Open Group • James de Raeve, Vice President, The Open Group • Junkyo (Jack) Fujieda, Representative and Chairman, The Open Group Japan • Dr. Pallab Saha, General Manager, The Open Group India • Stuart Macgregor, Chief Executive, The Open Group South Africa and Real IRM Solutions • Roberto Severo, Country Manager, The Open Group Brazil • Andras Szakal, CTO, The Open Group • Hiroki Habuka, Deputy Director for Global Digital Governance, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan (METI) • Hani Eskandar, Digital Services Senior Coordinator (BDT/DGS) International Telecommunication Union (ITU) • Regine Deleu, General Manager (Digital Architecture), Auckland Transport, Govt of New Zealand • Patrick Kelly, Product Leader, Chevron • Kartik Ravel, Senior Director, Digital Transformation Services, Fujitsu • Dr. Vijay Karna, Chief Architect & Senior Director, Capgemini • Sreekanth Iyer, Executive Architect, Hybrid Cloud Transformation Services, IBM Additional key topics of discussion include: • The Role of Standards in a Data Economy – On Tuesday, J. Satyanarayana, Chief Advisor, C4IR India, World Economic Forum Member, Advisory Board, Global Forum on Cyber Expertise (GFCE), Netherlands, will discuss how the use of standards spanning the entire data lifecycle becomes a strategic imperative to accelerate the transition to a data and a digital economy. • Standards in Action: TOGAF, Open FAIRTM, Open Agile ArchitectureTM – On Tuesday, Peter Haviland, Chief Information and Operating Officer, Angle Finance, will recount some hits and misses over the past 15 years contributing to and using The Open Group standards. • Product Integrity and Global Supply Chain Security – On Wednesday, Joanne Woytek, NASA SEWP Program Director, will provide a synopsis of key factors in Supply Chain Risk Management for Acquisition of IT solutions by the US Government with applicability to similar Global market acquisition activities. • A Data-Driven Approach to Environmental Footprint and Sustainability: How Open Footprint impacts GHG Alignment – In various regional sessions, a panel of Open Footprint™ Forum (OFP) experts will discuss why there is a business imperative to address the challenges and current gaps additionally with an overview of what are the global and local challenges followed by what OFP is aiming to address.

Agenda and registration details can be found here.

About The Open Group The Open Group is a global consortium that enables the achievement of business objectives through technology standards. Our diverse membership of more than 850 organizations includes customers, systems and solutions suppliers, tool vendors, integrators, academics, and consultants across multiple industries. Further information on The Open Group can be found at www.opengroup.org.

