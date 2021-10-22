Left Menu

Nexteer Announces mCEPS, A Modular Column-Assist Electric Power Steering System Offering Cost-Effectiveness & Flexibility

With a platform design and an expandable electronic control system, mCEPS allows us to meet OEM customers needs for an advanced, customizable and cost-effective steering system that is flexible to customer packaging and other requirements, said Dr. David Fan, Global Vice President and APAC Division President, Nexteer Automotive.Nexteers mCEPS system is available in three models Standard, Enhanced and Pro to support various load capacities and other requirements.

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive expands its Electric Power Steering (EPS) portfolio with its new Modular Column-Assist EPS System (mCEPS). This innovative system offers a cost-efficient, modular platform design achieving scalability for Nexteer and flexibility to meet a wide range of OEMs' requirements. ''Nexteer's mCEPS system creates new possibilities for vehicle types that have used traditional CEPS systems in the past. With a platform design and an expandable electronic control system, mCEPS allows us to meet OEM customers' needs for an advanced, customizable and cost-effective steering system that is flexible to customer packaging and other requirements,'' said Dr. David Fan, Global Vice President and APAC Division President, Nexteer Automotive.

Nexteer's mCEPS system is available in three models – Standard, Enhanced and Pro – to support various load capacities and other requirements. For example, mCEPS Pro supports SAE automated driving levels 2 – 5, as well as over-the-air (OTA) updates and cyber security. All three Nexteer mCEPS models are based on AUTOSAR Release 4.0 electrical/software architecture. In addition, Nexteer's custom-developed, high-performance torque and rotation angle sensors provide outstanding noise, vibration & harshness (NVH) performance and a smooth and accurate steering feel – making drivers feel more connected to the road.

''Nexteer's mCEPS leverages our existing, industry-leading EPS building blocks to create a new solution that is re-configurable and customizable to the level of content required by the OEM. This serves as another proof point of how we leverage our electrical and software expertise to innovate customer-focused, motion control solutions,'' said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and Executive Board Director, Nexteer Automotive. ''Nexteer will continue to enrich our portfolio with innovative products, like mCEPS, to cost-effectively meet our customers' unique needs today and as we anticipate their future needs in an evolving mobility landscape.'' In addition to mCEPS, Nexteer offers a complete portfolio of EPS systems that can steer vehicles of all sizes – from small cars to heavy-duty trucks and light commercial vehicles. Other EPS solutions from Nexteer include Rack-Assist EPS (REPS), Dual Pinion-Assist EPS (DPEPS), Single Pinion-Assist EPS (SPEPS), CEPS, High-Output EPS and High-Availability EPS.

About Nexteer Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving enabling technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has 27 manufacturing plants, four technical and software centers and 13 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company serves more than 60 customers in every major region of the world including BMW, Ford, GM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com Link to Nexteer Media Center for company logo, executive headshots & additional graphics PWR PWR

