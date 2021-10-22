Left Menu

OSRTC hikes bus fares in Odisha due to rise in fuel prices

New tariffs of buses run by the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation OSRTC came into effect from Friday amid a record hike in fuel prices.Petrol and diesel prices on Friday touched an all-time high across the country after rates were increased for the third consecutive day by 35 paise per litre each.

New tariffs of buses run by the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) came into effect from Friday amid a record hike in fuel prices.

Petrol and diesel prices on Friday touched an all-time high across the country after rates were increased for the third consecutive day by 35 paise per litre each. In Bhubaneswar petrol now comes for Rs 108.02 a litre, while diesel costs Rs 104.47 per litre. “The OSRTC bus tariffs have been revised w.e.f. (with effect from) October 22, 2021, and will apply to all five categories of buses,” it tweeted.

Ordinary buses will charge 92 paise per km as compared to the previous rate of 85 paise per km, while express buses will charge 96 paise per km against the previous rate of 90 paise per km. Similarly, the deluxe and AC deluxe bus fares have been hiked to Rs 1.35 per km and Rs 1.63 per km, respectively.

For super-premium buses, passengers will have to pay Rs 2.53 per km against the previous rate of Rs 2.12 per km. Last Saturday, the State Transport Authority had revised the bus fares from Bhubaneswar to other towns in the state for various categories of buses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

