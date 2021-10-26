Mitratech Announces 300% Growth at Center of Excellence and Appoints New VP of Engineering

Amit Jain Joins Mitratech's leadership team to scale global engineering efforts HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitratech, the leading provider of legal and compliance software, is excited to announce substantial growth in its Center of Excellence (COE) across India, with nearly 300% growth in the last 18 months. The rapidly expanding employee talent field is focused on software and technology and the unprecedented growth throughout Mitratech and within India, has prompted the appointment of a new VP of Engineering, Amit Jain.

Employees of the COE are offered a variety of benefits including insurance coverage, a monthly WFH allowance, access to comprehensive training platforms, sponsored certification programs, and a monthly rewards and recognition program for top contributors. Mitratech also conducts free COVID-19 vaccination drives for employees and their families. A number of roles at the COE are currently open.

Prior to his appointment, Amit Jain was at Oracle India for 15+ years, most recently in the role of Senior Director of Engineering - Product Development. In his new role, Jain will be responsible for leading the company's engineering activities.

''Our entire leadership team is excited about the level of experience and capabilities that Amit will bring to Mitratech, as we expand our global technology team and in conjunction with massive growth at our Center of Excellence,'' said Alan Rudolph, COO, Mitratech. ''Mitratech has seen unprecedented growth in the past year and the COE will allow us to continue to provide the highest level of service to our customers.'' ''As Mitratech enters its next phase of growth, I'm incredibly excited to join a world-class engineering team and to focus my efforts on further scaling the product and ecosystem to deliver on the incredible market demand,'' said Amit Jain.

In his new role, Jain will be located at the COE.

About Mitratech Mitratech is a proven global technology partner for corporate legal, risk & compliance, and HR professionals seeking to maximize productivity, control expense, and mitigate risk by deepening operational alignment, increasing visibility, and spurring collaboration across their organization. That helps them rise to the challenge of serving the evolving needs of the modern, dynamic enterprise.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082756/Mitratech_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)