Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 149 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 149.44 points and Nifty up by 27.40 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-10-2021 09:31 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 09:31 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
At 9:17 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 149.44 points or 0.24 per cent at 61499.70.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18295.80, at 9:17 am, up by 27.40 points or 0.15 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

