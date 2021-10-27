Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 149 points
Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 149.44 points and Nifty up by 27.40 points.
At 9:17 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 149.44 points or 0.24 per cent at 61499.70.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18295.80, at 9:17 am, up by 27.40 points or 0.15 per cent. (ANI)
