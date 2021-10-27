AstraZeneca India continues its stride to be recognized as 'Great Place to Work'-Certified™

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited, a leading science-led biopharmaceutical company, and AstraZeneca India Private Limited, the Global Capability Centre, are both Great Place to Work-Certified™ for the fourth time in a row.

This certification is a significant achievement based on validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work's rigorous, data driven 'For All™' methodology. ''It is indeed our privilege and honour to be Great Place to Work-Certified™ consistently from last 4 Years, this itself talks about the DNA & continued investment and efforts in sustaining a great place to work,'' said Mr. Gagan Singh Bedi, Managing Director - AstraZeneca India. ''Our longstanding leadership team has laid the foundation for an open, diverse yet inclusive and a comfortable working culture. As a result, today AstraZeneca is defined by its people who have carefully and successfully created an environment that fosters a conducive work culture and mutual respect across levels''.

''We believe that the most creative teams are made up of people who think differently, and where varied points of view and ideas are accepted and valued. The success of AstraZeneca's services arm is based on the pillars of inclusion, innovation and patient-centricity ingrained in the very DNA of our teams. This achievement is a testimony of the great work done by every member of the AstraZeneca family,'' says Siva Padmanabhan, Managing Director, AstraZeneca India Private Limited.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

Speaking on the achievement, Ms. Amarpreet Kaur Ahuja, Country Head- HR – AstraZeneca India, mentioned, ''As an organisation, bringing diverse mind-sets and thoughts together and building a consciously inclusive culture has always been fundamental to our success. We encourage every member of our team to explore and understand who they are as individuals and what makes them exceptional, allowing us to unleash the collective potential to help achieve our ambition as an organisation. Being vested with The Great Place to Work certification consistently makes me proud of the work we do and gives me immense confidence in the talent that is being nurtured by the organisation'' In India, Great Place to Work® partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work For All™.

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations are able to deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work For All and role model being 'For All' Leaders.

Learn more at https://www.greatplacetowork.in/ and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About AstraZeneca AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in three therapy areas - Oncology, Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism and Respiratory. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries, and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.

AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited (AZPIL) was established in 1979 and is marking its 40th year of long-standing commitment to patients in India. It is headquartered at Bengaluru, Karnataka. AstraZeneca India has a workforce of over 1400 employees across the country committed to deliver great medicines to patients through innovative science and global excellence in development and commercialization.

AstraZeneca India Pvt. Ltd. (AZIPL) is the Global Capability Centre for AstraZeneca with offices in Chennai and Bangalore. Established in 2014, AZIPL today has 3100+ employees catering to services including IT services, Global Business Services (GBS) and R&D Oncology among others. The centre plays a key role in technology innovation and transformation projects enabling and empowering AstraZeneca's core business processes – right from Discovery, Development, Production, Launches to Supply all the way through the value chain.

For more information, please visit: www.astrazeneca.com/india

