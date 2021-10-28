Left Menu

Wagamama-owner Restaurant Group names Ken Hanna chairman

The owner of Wagamama and Frankie & Benny's restaurants on Thursday named Ken Hanna, a former director at British retailer Tesco, as its next chairman. Hanna, a former chairman at car dealer Inchcape and equipment rental firm Aggreko, will take the helm at London-listed Restaurant Group on Jan. 1.

The owner of Wagamama and Frankie & Benny's restaurants on Thursday named Ken Hanna, a former director at British retailer Tesco, as its next chairman.

Hanna, a former chairman at car dealer Inchcape and equipment rental firm Aggreko, will take the helm at London-listed Restaurant Group on Jan. 1. He replaces Debbie Hewitt, who was named the English Football Association's first woman chair in June.

Hanna will join a leaner Restaurant Group, which has cut jobs and shut restaurants ever since the pandemic started and is now facing supply challenges and staff shortages. Hanna has also served as the chief financial officer at chocolate maker Cadbury and car rental firm Avis Europe.

