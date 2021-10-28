Left Menu

Intellect Design Q2 PAT up 34 pc to Rs 79 cr

IT company Intellect Design Arena on Thursday posted a 33.7 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 79.2 crore for the second quarter ended September. The company had registered a profit after tax PAT of Rs 59.2 crore in the same period a year ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2021 22:43 IST | Created: 28-10-2021 22:43 IST
Intellect Design Q2 PAT up 34 pc to Rs 79 cr
  • Country:
  • India

IT company Intellect Design Arena on Thursday posted a 33.7 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 79.2 crore for the second quarter ended September. The company had registered a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 59.2 crore in the same period a year ago. Total income increased by 21.6 per cent to Rs 452.1 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 371.8 crore in the corresponding period of 2020-21. ''Intellect's technologies have driven calibrated and profitable growth over the last 8 quarters,'' Arun Jain, chairman and managing director, Intellect Design Arena, said in a statement. He further said the company launched two platforms on cloud during the reported quarter -- iKredit360 and iGTB Cloud -CashPower '22. ''Both platforms have helped Intellect win 6 platform deals in this quarter. This is the beginning of Intellect's transition from a Product company to a Fintech Platform,'' Jain said. Venkateswarlu Saranu, chief financial officer, said the company is confident of growing over 20 per cent for the current year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021