InfoBeans acquires Eternus Solutions for Rs 130 crore

Indore-based IT company InfoBeans Technologies on Friday announced 100 per cent acquisition of Eternus Solutions for a total consideration of Rs 130 crore. The amount is payable over a period of three years. Pune-based Eternus Solutions founders Jitendra Tanna and Shreyas Merchant will become part of Infobeans management. The acquisition takes InfoBeans to an annual revenue run rate of Rs 300 crore, the company said in a statement. ''InfoBeans has been aggressively building its own Salesforce consulting practice for the last two years and this acquisition fits well in its growth strategy by bolstering its presence in the Salesforce ecosystem,'' Infobeans president Mitesh Bohra said. Founded in 2010, Eternus Solutions is a platinum consulting partner of Salesforce providing Salesforce consulting and implementation services focusing on the customer relationship management (CRM) side.

Eternus Solutions has a client base in North America and the Middle East and has a team of over 250 people. ''Today, as we join hands with InfoBeans, we are excited to leverage our collective Salesforce as well as Digital Transformation capabilities to accelerate this growth,'' Jitendra Tanna said. Etrenus founders will lead the InfoBeans Salesforce Consulting Centre of Excellence, the statement said.

