Left Menu

InfoBeans acquires Eternus Solutions for Rs 130 crore

Indore-based IT company InfoBeans Technologies on Friday announced 100 per cent acquisition of Eternus Solutions for a total consideration of Rs 130 crore. Pune-based Eternus Solutions founders Jitendra Tanna and Shreyas Merchant will become part of Infobeans management. Etrenus founders will lead the InfoBeans Salesforce Consulting Centre of Excellence, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-10-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 29-10-2021 14:57 IST
InfoBeans acquires Eternus Solutions for Rs 130 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Indore-based IT company InfoBeans Technologies on Friday announced 100 per cent acquisition of Eternus Solutions for a total consideration of Rs 130 crore. The amount is payable over a period of three years. Pune-based Eternus Solutions founders Jitendra Tanna and Shreyas Merchant will become part of Infobeans management. The acquisition takes InfoBeans to an annual revenue run rate of Rs 300 crore, the company said in a statement. ''InfoBeans has been aggressively building its own Salesforce consulting practice for the last two years and this acquisition fits well in its growth strategy by bolstering its presence in the Salesforce ecosystem,'' Infobeans president Mitesh Bohra said. Founded in 2010, Eternus Solutions is a platinum consulting partner of Salesforce providing Salesforce consulting and implementation services focusing on the customer relationship management (CRM) side.

Eternus Solutions has a client base in North America and the Middle East and has a team of over 250 people. ''Today, as we join hands with InfoBeans, we are excited to leverage our collective Salesforce as well as Digital Transformation capabilities to accelerate this growth,'' Jitendra Tanna said. Etrenus founders will lead the InfoBeans Salesforce Consulting Centre of Excellence, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

UCO Bank logs multi-fold jump in Q2 profit at Rs 205 cr

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope; DNA from Sitting Bull's hair confirms living great-grandson's ancestry and more

Science News Roundup: Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's d...

 Global
3
Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

Google commits $1.5 million to expand media literacy in South East Asia

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID-19 cases; U.S. CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 shots for younger kids on Nov. 2 and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore looking into unusual surge after record COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021