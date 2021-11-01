Left Menu

Hong Kong shares close lower as tech, healthcare stocks weigh

** The Hang Seng Mainland Property index lost 1.3%, as a recent planned pilot real-estate tax scheme dented risk appetite in the sector. ** Although banks have been requested by Beijing to avoid overly severe property curbs, Nomura said "it's still fine-tuning, not outright easing".

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 01-11-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 14:33 IST
Hong Kong shares close lower as tech, healthcare stocks weigh
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

Hong Kong shares ended lower on Monday, dragged by tech and healthcare shares, as China's latest oversight framework on its tech sector spooked its internet giants. The Hang Seng index fell 0.9%, to 25,154.32, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.7%, to 8,899.32 points.

** The Hang Seng Tech index lost 1.5% after China's market regulator proposed a long list of responsibilities it said it wanted the country's internet platforms to uphold. ** The healthcare sub-index slumped 3.8%. Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd and Wuxi Biologics Inc plunged 8.1% and 5.8% respectively, making them the top two percentage decliners on the Hang Seng index.

** Consumer discretionary and consumer staples stocks finished down more than 1% each, as China is combating small-scale COVID-19 outbreaks mainly in the north, which also weighed on domestic services PMI in October. ** The Hang Seng Mainland Property index lost 1.3%, as a recent planned pilot real-estate tax scheme dented risk appetite in the sector.

** Although banks have been requested by Beijing to avoid overly severe property curbs, Nomura said "it's still fine-tuning, not outright easing". ** The Hang Seng Finance Index edged up 0.3%, after China's top banks saw third-quarter profits jump more than 10% as bad loans held steady.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Study

Leaky gut syndrome in elderly can be improved by polyphenol-rich diets: Stud...

 Spain
2
Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in Singapore

Longest-serving Indian-origin octogenarian prison executioner passes away in...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issues

Science News Roundup: France, U.S. aim to increase cooperation on space issu...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate for federal contractors; Britain sending millions more COVID doses to developing nations and more

Health News Roundup: Eleven states sue U.S. government over vaccine mandate ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021