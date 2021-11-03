Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 3

Ireland protocol https://on.ft.com/3GOHep8 - Wellcome director resigns as UK government science adviser https://on.ft.com/3nRcviv - Carney-led finance coalition has up to $130 trillion funding committed to hitting net zero https://on.ft.com/3EJi0GN - Four more UK energy suppliers collapse https://on.ft.com/3EG9Lv6 Overview - The UK government is seeking to appoint new external legal advisers in preparation for a possible overhaul of Northern Ireland's controversial post-Brexit trading arrangements. - Sir Jeremy Farrar has resigned as the member of UK government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, to concentrate on his work as director of the Wellcome Trust, the country's largest medical charity.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2021 06:09 IST | Created: 03-11-2021 06:09 IST
Overview - The UK government is seeking to appoint new external legal advisers in preparation for a possible overhaul of Northern Ireland's controversial post-Brexit trading arrangements.

- Sir Jeremy Farrar has resigned as the member of UK government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, to concentrate on his work as director of the Wellcome Trust, the country's largest medical charity. - Ex-Bank of England governor Mark Carney-led coalition of international financial companies signed up to tackle climate change has up to $130 trillion of private capital committed to hitting net zero emissions targets by 2050.

- Four more UK energy suppliers have ceased trading, Ofgem said on Tuesday, taking the number that have succumbed to record wholesale gas and electricity prices since August to more than 16. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

