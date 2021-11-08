Left Menu

ADB to contribute $5m grant to support Tonga’s Post-COVID-19 economic recovery

The Economic Recovery Support Program will help the government progress ongoing reforms to foster Tonga’s economic recovery from the downturn caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

ADB | Nuku’Alofa | Updated: 08-11-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 12:38 IST
ADB to contribute $5m grant to support Tonga’s Post-COVID-19 economic recovery
Reforms supported through the program will help enable Tonga to manage its external public debt, redirect public spending towards development needs, and increase impact through improved public financial management. Image Credit: Twitter(@ADB_HQ)
  • Country:
  • Tonga

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will contribute a $5 million grant to a program that will help restore and accelerate inclusive, private sector-led economic growth in Tonga.

The Economic Recovery Support Program will help the government progress ongoing reforms to foster Tonga's economic recovery from the downturn caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The program is being financed in collaboration with the Government of Australia, the Government of New Zealand, and the World Bank.

"While Tonga has had a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases, border closures and reduced economic activity—as well as Tropical Cyclone Harold—have deeply affected the economy, and put at risk hard-won gains in poverty reduction," said ADB Principal Economist for the Pacific Ashish Narain. "This program will allow the Government of Tonga to restore economic growth through enhancing macroeconomic stability, increasing women's labour force participation, and ensuring a more enabling environment to attract foreign and domestic investment."

Despite declining revenues, the government increased health expenditure in fiscal year (FY) 2021 to prepare for the pandemic and funded support for vulnerable people and a stimulus package for key economic sectors in 2021. The grant announced today will help Tonga meet its development financing needs as government expenditure is expected to further pick up in FY2022 to continue to build resilience in the economy.

Reforms supported through the program will help enable Tonga to manage its external public debt, redirect public spending towards development needs, and increase impact through improved public financial management.

In addition, private sector-led growth will be promoted through an improved international commercial arbitration framework, enhanced access to finance and supervision of non-bank financial institutions, and an increased number of higher-skilled workers ready for deployment.

The program builds on reforms ADB has supported in Tonga since 2009 to strengthen public financial management and build macroeconomic resilience.

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021