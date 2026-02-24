Left Menu

European shares slip as trade uncertainty, AI-disruption fears weigh

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 14:00 IST
European shares slipped on Tuesday as investors avoided large bets against ‌an uncertain trade backdrop, while banks tanked, tracking a Wall Street selloff after artificial intelligence-disruption concerns resurfaced.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.2% ‌at 630 points by 0815 GMT. A resurgence in trade uncertainty ‌dominated global markets this week as U.S. President Donald Trump's new blanket tariff rate is expected to take effect from Tuesday, fuelling ambiguities about trade deals struck last ⁠year.

Against ​this backdrop, the ⁠European Parliament decided to postpone for a second time a vote on the ⁠trade deal struck between the U.S. and Europe last year. Meanwhile, banks tumbled more than ​1.6% each, leading sectors lower as they tracked a Wall ⁠Street selloff from Monday, with renewed concerns that newer AI models could disrupt traditional businesses.

Providing ⁠some ​relief were a few better-than-expected corporate reports. French vouchers and benefit cards provider Edenred gained 1.4% after reporting 2025 core earnings above ⁠market expectations, citing rising sales and initial benefits from its cost-cutting and efficiency ⁠plan.

Shares of ⁠Forvia climbed 2.2% after the car parts supplier forecast higher operating margin of between 6% and 6.5% in ‌2026.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

