Left Menu

Continental sees third quarter margins drop amid semiconductor shortage

Continental said in October that it expected global light vehicle production in the 2021 fiscal year to be within 1% above or below 2020 levels, prompting the company to lower its forecast for its annual adjusted EBIT margin to between 5.2% and 5.6% from a previous estimate of 6.5% to 7%. Global auto production fell around 20% from last year's levels in the third quarter to 16.5 million units, Continental said, with Europe seeing a particularly steep drop of 30%.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 13:41 IST
Continental sees third quarter margins drop amid semiconductor shortage
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Germany

German automotive supplier Continental reported a 42.4% drop to its earnings before interest and taxes in the third quarter as a global semiconductor shortage dampened car production.

Earnings fell to 419 million euros ($484.11 million), with an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.2%, a company statement showed. Its automotive technologies division was particularly hard hit, reporting a loss to earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 81.5 million euros, while the rubber technologies division remained profitable with an adjusted EBIT of 496.5 million euros despite rising logistics and energy costs.

While the company said it believed the semiconductor shortage had reached its peak in the third quarter, the negative effects of rising costs of energy, logistics, and raw materials would continue to drag down profits into next year. Continental said in October that it expected global light vehicle production in the 2021 fiscal year to be within 1% above or below 2020 levels, prompting the company to lower its forecast for its annual adjusted EBIT margin to between 5.2% and 5.6% from a previous estimate of 6.5% to 7%.

Global auto production fell around 20% from last year's levels in the third quarter to 16.5 million units, Continental said, with Europe seeing a particularly steep drop of 30%. ($1 = 0.8655 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

Sapphire Foods India IPO subscribed 49 pc on Day 1

 India
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Accelerated Inferencing and New Intelligent Fabric Support

Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Acce...

 Global
4
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021