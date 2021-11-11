Maha: Ink thrown at MSRTC driver at bus depot in Palghar

An offence has been registered against an unidentified person for allegedly throwing ink at a driver of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) at a bus depot in Vasai of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday, police said. The alleged incident took place at Navghar bus depot in Vasai, where an unidentified man threw ink on driver Kamlakar Waghmare in the morning, the station house officer of Manikpur police station said.

An offence under section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the IPC has been registered, he said. According to reports at the depot, some drivers attempted to ply buses, but following the incident all buses returned to the depot. Speaking to reporters, depot manager Dileep Bhosale said some drivers and conductors were seriously concerned about the strike and some of them wanted to resume work and attempted to ply the buses. However, the ink-throwing incident has aggravated the situation, he added. All 250 bus depots of the MSRTC remained shut for the second consecutive day on Thursday. Lakhs of passengers across the state continue to face hardship with no solution to the impasse in sight.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has suspended 2,053 employees so far. The strike, over demands including merger of the cash-strapped corporation with the state government, entered its 15th day on Thursday.

