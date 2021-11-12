Left Menu

Denmark proposes corona pass mandate for workers

Denmark on Friday proposed to fast-track legislation allowing workplaces to mandate a digital "corona pass" for employees in its latest measure to curb a third wave of infections.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 12-11-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 15:14 IST
Denmark proposes corona pass mandate for workers
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Denmark on Friday proposed to fast-track legislation allowing workplaces to mandate a digital "corona pass" for employees in its latest measure to curb a third wave of infections. Earlier in the week, the government ordered Danes to present a pass when they visit indoor bars, restaurants and other public places. Usually shown by a phone app, the pass verifies that the holder is vaccinated, has tested negative or has recently recovered from infection.

Under the proposed new legislation - agreed on Friday in principle between the government, unions and employer associations - bosses can decide to mandate workers to show passes though the employers will not be obliged to do that. If the agreement comes into law as expected next week, Denmark will join a growing number of countries taking similar measures.

"We have made an agreement, which can provide greater security in the workplace and hopefully help Denmark get through the winter as well as possible," interim business minister Mattias Tesfaye said in a statement. "We are doing this for the sake of the Danish economy and to keep the jobs going."

Daily infections in Denmark have risen steadily to between 2,000 and 3,000 in recent days from a low of just over 200 in mid-September. The rate of positive tests has also more than doubled in the past weeks to 2.5% in early November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021