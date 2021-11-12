Left Menu

UBS Principal Capital Asia sells InterGlobe Aviation's shares worth Rs 900 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 19:17 IST
UBS Principal Capital Asia sells InterGlobe Aviation's shares worth Rs 900 cr
  • Country:
  • India

UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd on Friday sold shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd worth over Rs 900 crore, through open market transaction.

According to block deal data on the BSE, nearly 42.37 lakh scrips were offloaded at an average price of Rs 2,125.3 apiece.

This translated into a total deal value of Rs 900.48 crore.

UBS Capital Asia is a public shareholder and held a 1.24 per cent stake in InterGlobe Aviation at the end of the September 2021 quarter.

Through a separate transaction, Societe Generale purchased the shares at the same price.

On the BSE, shares of InterGlobe Aviation jumped 7.4 per cent to close the counter at Rs 2,305.4 apiece on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021