UBS Principal Capital Asia sells InterGlobe Aviation's shares worth Rs 900 cr

UBS Principal Capital Asia Ltd on Friday sold shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd worth over Rs 900 crore, through open market transaction.

According to block deal data on the BSE, nearly 42.37 lakh scrips were offloaded at an average price of Rs 2,125.3 apiece.

This translated into a total deal value of Rs 900.48 crore.

UBS Capital Asia is a public shareholder and held a 1.24 per cent stake in InterGlobe Aviation at the end of the September 2021 quarter.

Through a separate transaction, Societe Generale purchased the shares at the same price.

On the BSE, shares of InterGlobe Aviation jumped 7.4 per cent to close the counter at Rs 2,305.4 apiece on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)