Mumbai: 2 cops detained by ACB for bribery after one flees post trap

A policeman was detained after he fled from a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau trap on Friday with bribe money and then returned after changing the currency notes, which in such cases forms a vital part of evidence, an official said.

Ravindra Bhosale, attached to Kandivali police station, had allegedly demanded Rs 75,000 from a jeweller for not taking action in a case involving the purchase of 90 grams of stolen gold, and the latter had paid Rs 40,000, he said. ''After the jeweller approached the ACB, a trap was laid and Bhosale accepted Rs 35,000 on Friday evening. However, sensing something amiss, he fled with the money and came back after changing the currency notes,'' he said.

Bhosale was called back to the spot by his aide API Avinash Pawar, who too has been detained in connection with the trap, the official informed.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act provisions and section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of IPC was registered against the two policemen, he added.

