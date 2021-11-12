Left Menu

Mumbai: 2 cops detained by ACB for bribery after one flees post trap

A policeman was detained after he fled from a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau trap on Friday with bribe money and then returned after changing the currency notes, which in such cases forms a vital part of evidence, an official said.Ravindra Bhosale, attached to Kandivali police station, had allegedly demanded Rs 75,000 from a jeweller for not taking action in a case involving the purchase of 90 grams of stolen gold, and the latter had paid Rs 40,000, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 23:32 IST
Mumbai: 2 cops detained by ACB for bribery after one flees post trap
  • Country:
  • India

A policeman was detained after he fled from a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau trap on Friday with bribe money and then returned after changing the currency notes, which in such cases forms a vital part of evidence, an official said.

Ravindra Bhosale, attached to Kandivali police station, had allegedly demanded Rs 75,000 from a jeweller for not taking action in a case involving the purchase of 90 grams of stolen gold, and the latter had paid Rs 40,000, he said. ''After the jeweller approached the ACB, a trap was laid and Bhosale accepted Rs 35,000 on Friday evening. However, sensing something amiss, he fled with the money and came back after changing the currency notes,'' he said.

Bhosale was called back to the spot by his aide API Avinash Pawar, who too has been detained in connection with the trap, the official informed.

A case under Prevention of Corruption Act provisions and section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of IPC was registered against the two policemen, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021