Morocco's Blue Economy Supports 495,000 Jobs, but Climate Change Puts Future Growth at Risk

Morocco's vast Atlantic and Mediterranean coastlines could become major engines of economic growth, investment and employment, but climate change, financing shortages and social inequalities threaten to limit their potential, according to a 2026 World Bank report titled Morocco's Blue Economy Contribution to Growth and Jobs. Prepared by the World Bank Group and its PROBLUE programme, with research contributions from the Instituto para el Crecimiento Sostenible de la Empresa (ICSEM) and Analistas Financieros Internacionales (AFI), the study examines how fisheries, coastal tourism, maritime transport, aquaculture and marine industries contribute to national development. It finds that Morocco has significant opportunities to expand its blue economy, provided investments are environmentally sustainable and create opportunities for coastal communities.

Morocco's Blue Economy Creates Nearly Half a Million Jobs

Morocco's blue economy generated approximately MAD 46.2 billion in economic value in 2022, representing 3.8 percent of national GDP. It supported nearly 495,000 full-time equivalent jobs, accounting for 4.6 percent of national employment. Including indirect and induced employment, the figure exceeds 600,000. Since 2014, the sector's economic contribution has increased by more than 40 percent, while employment has expanded by over 133,000 jobs.

Coastal tourism dominates the sector, contributing MAD 26.6 billion, or 57 percent of blue economy value added, and supporting approximately 314,600 jobs. Fisheries generate another MAD 14.8 billion and nearly 159,300 jobs, accounting for 32 percent of economic value and employment. Ports and maritime transport contribute MAD 3.7 billion, while shipbuilding and marine resources remain smaller but strategically important industries.

International comparisons show that Morocco's blue economy contributes a larger share of GDP than those of Portugal, Spain and Italy, although it remains below Croatia, Malta, Cyprus and Greece. The report suggests that achieving national development targets could bring Morocco closer to Greece and Cyprus, where blue economic activities account for 4.4 percent and 4.8 percent of GDP, respectively.

Aquaculture Expansion Could Unlock 52,000 New Jobs

Aquaculture represents Morocco's largest untapped marine economic opportunity. Despite its extensive coastline and established fisheries industry, annual aquaculture production remains approximately 3,500 tonnes, generating only MAD 95 million in economic value and supporting around 851 jobs.

The government aims to increase annual production to 300,000 tonnes by 2035, requiring an approximately 85-fold expansion. Achieving this target could generate up to 52,000 additional direct and indirect jobs, including 30,000 direct positions.

More than 400 aquaculture projects are under development, approximately 200 farms are operational, and licensed production capacity already exceeds 120,000 tonnes. However, reaching these ambitions will require investments in hatcheries, cold storage, technical training, environmental protection and regulatory improvements.

The report also identifies Agadir and Tangier as important coastal economic centres. In Agadir, the blue economy contributes 12 percent of local GDP and 38 percent of employment, largely through fisheries and aquaculture. In Tangier, it generates 6.5 percent of GDP and 7.5 percent of employment, supported by maritime trade and logistics. Tangier-Med, Africa's largest container port, handled 10.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units in 2024, highlighting Morocco's strategic position in international shipping.

Climate Change Threatens Coastal Growth and Livelihoods

Climate change poses substantial risks to Morocco's coastal economy. More than 65 percent of the population and 90 percent of industrial activity are concentrated in coastal areas, leaving communities, businesses and infrastructure vulnerable to rising sea levels, flooding and erosion.

Coastal erosion already causes approximately USD 434 million in annual losses, while flooding generates another USD 450 million. Without adequate adaptation, annual damage associated with rising sea levels could reach USD 389 million to USD 595 million by 2050.

The report estimates that selected coastal ecosystems provide approximately MAD 2.3 billion annually in natural services, including fisheries habitats, coastal protection and recreational benefits. Protecting coral reefs, seagrass meadows and coastal vegetation could reduce climate-related damage while supporting tourism and fisheries.

Social inequalities create additional challenges. Women occupy only 22 percent of blue economy jobs, compared with Morocco's national target of 45 percent by 2035. Only 41 percent of employment is formal, against an 80 percent target. Youth unemployment and skills shortages further restrict opportunities, making vocational training, social protection and inclusive employment policies essential.

World Bank Calls for Smarter Investment and Stronger Policies

Public expenditure on Morocco's blue economy increased by approximately 5 percent annually between 2013 and 2024, but investment remains uneven. Around 89 percent of spending supports capital projects, leaving only 11 percent for operations and maintenance.

Ports, transport, equipment and logistics received 69 percent of the blue economy budget in 2024, compared with 39 percent in 2013. Meanwhile, fisheries received only 18 percent, down from approximately 29 percent in 2013, despite supporting nearly one-third of blue economy employment.

The World Bank recommends redirecting investment toward sustainable fisheries, aquaculture, coastal protection, infrastructure maintenance and workforce development. It also calls for stronger coordination among government institutions and improved systems for measuring economic and environmental outcomes.

Morocco is developing sustainable financing mechanisms, including a blue finance taxonomy, a sovereign sustainable finance framework and a proposed Blue Impact Investment Fund, to attract private investment.

The report concludes that Morocco can transform its marine resources into a stronger source of economic growth and employment by combining responsible investment, climate resilience, better governance and greater participation by women and young people.