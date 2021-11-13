Left Menu

Customs seizes smuggled gold worth Rs 34.18 lakh

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-11-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 22:45 IST
Customs seizes smuggled gold worth Rs 34.18 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Nov 13 (PTI): The Customs on Saturday booked a case of smuggling of gold against a male passenger who arrived at the international airport here from Dubai and seized gold valued at Rs 34.18 lakh.

The 671.9 gm of gold was concealed in a hand-pressure juicer in the passenger's checked-in baggage, the Hyderabad Customs said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
2
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
4
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021