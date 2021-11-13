Customs seizes smuggled gold worth Rs 34.18 lakh
Hyderabad, Nov 13 (PTI): The Customs on Saturday booked a case of smuggling of gold against a male passenger who arrived at the international airport here from Dubai and seized gold valued at Rs 34.18 lakh.
The 671.9 gm of gold was concealed in a hand-pressure juicer in the passenger's checked-in baggage, the Hyderabad Customs said.
