Democrats outpace Republicans in fundraising for key US House races

Democratic candidates so far have outraised ‌Republican ​hopefuls in the most competitive districts for the U.S. House of Representatives with crucial mid-term elections nine months away, according to a Reuters analysis of campaign finance reports.

Incumbents in battleground districts, regardless of party, have a clear edge ‌over their challengers, hauling in more than $84 million last year, according to federal reports released in January. But a Reuters review of disclosures in 30 of the most competitive districts where incumbents are seeking reelection found that Republican challengers have struggled to raise money from donors when compared to Democratic challengers taking on Republican incumbents.

Forty-two Republican ‌candidates in 16 Democratic-held districts last year collected some $20 million, about $465,000 each, while 54 Democratic candidates in 14 Republican-held districts hauled in around $50 million, nearly $918,000 each. Republicans ‌hold a narrow 218-214 majority in the House. The party that controls the White House historically suffers losses in midterm elections, and Democrats would only need to flip a handful of seats in November to gain control of the chamber for the final two years of Donald Trump's presidency.

Democrats have a fundraising edge in each of the three battleground districts in which there is ⁠no incumbent ​seeking reelection. The reports show the financial picture ⁠of campaigns in the districts that will likely determine control of the House heading into the primary election season, which begins March 3 with votes in Texas, North Carolina and Arkansas.

Democratic strategists ⁠say House Republicans are more focused on preserving their small majority than expanding it, prioritizing member retention over candidate recruitment. "Given the fact that Republicans have claimed for the last year ​that they're on offense, one could be shocked to learn how weak their recruitment has been this cycle," said Katarina Flicker, a spokesperson for ⁠the Democratic super PAC House Majority PAC. "In competitive, Democratic-held seats across the country, Republicans are struggling to field credible candidates."

REPUBLICANS CLAIM ADVANTAGE AMONG INCUMBENTS Mike Marinella, a spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee, said ⁠GOP ​incumbents as a whole "are absolutely dominating Democrats" in fundraising and on issues voters care about.

"It says a lot about the national Democrats' desperation when they have to cherry-pick scraps of data to convince themselves they're competing," Marinella said. At least 31 House Republicans will vacate their seats early next year after retiring or ⁠seeking higher office. The DCCC, House Democrats' campaign arm, is targeting six of those seats, though only three are expected by political analysts to be competitive.

Control of ⁠the House and Senate will be ⁠determined by races in nearly three dozen districts and eight key states, respectively. The Republicans have a 53-47 edge in the Senate. Other factors — such as the mid-decade redraw of congressional districts in several states and spending by political committees, national ‌parties and super PACs — ‌could play a significant role in the outcome of November's congressional elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)