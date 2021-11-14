NGO holds vision, diabetes screening camp on World Diabetes Day

Left Menu

The screening was held at Royapuram in north Chennai and it included refractive error correction and diabetic retinopathy screening, an IVI press release here said. There is a need to raise awareness about the effects of diabetes particularly on eye health, IVIs CEO Vinod Daniel said, adding an online awareness lecture was also held to mark World Diabetes Day.

India Vision Institute, an eye care services NGO, held a free vision and diabetes screening camp here on Sunday. The screening was held at Royapuram in north Chennai and it included refractive error correction and diabetic retinopathy screening, an IVI press release here said. There is a need to raise awareness about the effects of diabetes particularly on eye health, IVI's CEO Vinod Daniel said, adding an online awareness lecture was also held to mark World Diabetes Day.

