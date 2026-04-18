Royapuram: A Political Battleground with Historic Ties in Chennai's Upcoming Polls

As the Tamil Nadu assembly elections draw near, the spotlight is firmly on Royapuram constituency in North Chennai, an electoral hotspot. Known for being an AIADMK stronghold under the leadership of veteran D Jayakumar, Royapuram saw a political shift in 2021 when DMK's Idream R Murthy won the seat, marking it as a pivotal battleground for the upcoming elections.

Royapuram has long been a historic area representing the working-class, particularly the fishing community, port laborers, and small-scale traders. The local population demands more than political visibility; they seek improved livelihood opportunities, such as better market access for fishermen. Additionally, pressing urban challenges, most notably severe air and dust pollution from freight traffic, bring infrastructure and environmental health to the forefront of election issues. Residents specifically cite recurring traffic bottlenecks and sewage-contaminated drinking water as primary concerns.

The 2026 election is set to be a high-stakes contest, reflective of Royapuram's dense working-class demographic and its historical links to the Chennai Port. In a move to defend its recent win, DMK has nominated Dr. A Subair Khan, a distinguished orthopaedic surgeon with political lineage, for the seat. He squares off against AIADMK stalwart D Jayakumar, a six-time MLA with a storied connection to the coastal community through his past role as Fisheries Minister. The race also features TV Somu from TVK and Babumailan from NTK.

Despite not being voters in Royapuram, candidates from AIADMK, DMK and TVK are vying for electoral prominence. D Jayakumar's previous victory in 2016, where he secured over 55,000 votes, was overturned in 2021 by Idream R. Murthy, who captured 53.16% of the votes with a significant margin of over 27,000 votes.

This election will decide whether DMK solidifies its current stronghold in 'Old Madras,' whether AIADMK can reclaim its past glory, or if newcomers like TVK can alter voter affiliations. Tamil Nadu's election will proceed in a single phase on April 23, with results awaited on May 4. The current state assembly's term concludes on May 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)