Indowind Energy posts Rs 51.47 lakh net profit in Sep qtr

Indowind Energy on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 51.47 lakh for the September quarter.

It had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, a BSE filing said.

The total revenue stood at Rs 8.94 crore in the quarter against Rs 9.21 crore a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)