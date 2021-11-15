Indowind Energy posts Rs 51.47 lakh net profit in Sep qtr
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 14:56 IST
Indowind Energy on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 51.47 lakh for the September quarter.
It had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, a BSE filing said.
The total revenue stood at Rs 8.94 crore in the quarter against Rs 9.21 crore a year ago.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
