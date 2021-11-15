7 injured in Kerala as bus rams into nearly dozen vehicles after brake failure

At least seven persons suffered minor injuries on Monday when a private transport bus went out of control reportedly after brake failure and rammed into nearly a dozen vehicles near here, police said. ''The bus ran amok after the brake pedal broke. A van, two autorickshaws and over six cars were hit by the bus before it came to a halt. At least seven people suffered minor injuries and were given treatment in a nearby hospital,'' the police told PTI.

The bus was going to Kakkanad from Edakochi here when the accident occurred. The injured were two occupants of a car, two in the autorickshaw and the others in the bus, the police said. The driver of the bus was taken into custody, they said.

