7 injured in Kerala as bus rams into nearly dozen vehicles after brake failure

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-11-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 15:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least seven persons suffered minor injuries on Monday when a private transport bus went out of control reportedly after brake failure and rammed into nearly a dozen vehicles near here, police said. ''The bus ran amok after the brake pedal broke. A van, two autorickshaws and over six cars were hit by the bus before it came to a halt. At least seven people suffered minor injuries and were given treatment in a nearby hospital,'' the police told PTI.

The bus was going to Kakkanad from Edakochi here when the accident occurred. The injured were two occupants of a car, two in the autorickshaw and the others in the bus, the police said. The driver of the bus was taken into custody, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

