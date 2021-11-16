Left Menu

Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 89 points

Equity indices opened in red on Tuesday with Sensex down by 89.63 points and Nifty down by 16.20 points.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-11-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 09:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Equity indices opened in red on Tuesday with Sensex down by 89.63 points and Nifty down by 16.20 points. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 89.63 points or 0.15 per cent at 60629.08 at 9.30 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 18093.30 at 9.30 am, down by 16.20 points or 0.09 per cent. On the Sensex, the sectors which are trading high are realty and metal, while the energy sector and banking sector are trading low. (ANI)

