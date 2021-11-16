Glenmark Pharmaceuticals makes it to the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index for the fourth consecutive year

• Dow Jones Sustainability Index is one of the world's premier benchmarks for sustainable business practices • Glenmark is among only 15 companies from India and one of the five companies from the Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences sector, to be listed in the DJSI Emerging Markets Index this year MUMBAI, India, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Glenmark), a research-led global integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced that the company has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), under the category of emerging markets for the fourth consecutive year. DJSI is one of the world's most respected and widely accepted sustainability benchmarks globally with only the top ranked companies in terms of Corporate Sustainability within each industry featured in the index.

The DJSI analyses companies on their corporate economic, environmental and social performance, to assess issues such as but not limited to corporate governance, risk management, environmental policy & management systems, supply chain management, occupational health and safety, labor practices, innovation and cyber security amongst others. Inclusion in this list is considered highly prestigious by global investors, financial analysts and other stakeholders and serves as a benchmark for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios.

''Our inclusion in the coveted Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for the fourth consecutive year, is a validation of our commitment to sustainability and reiterates our consistent performance across all sustainability indicators. The DJSI inclusion strengthens our resolve to uphold our sustainability strategy that encompasses the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles to make a positive difference to our operations, stakeholders, communities and the planet at large,'' said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Over 800 companies across sectors from the emerging markets were assessed, out of which around 108 made it to the prestigious index this year including 15 from India. Glenmark is one of the only five companies from the Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology & Life Sciences sector to be featured in the DJSI Emerging Markets 2021.

About Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI): S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors' measure and trade the markets. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GPL) is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across Generics, Specialty and OTC businesses with operations in over 50 countries. Glenmark's key therapy focus areas globally are respiratory, dermatology and oncology. It ranks among the world's top 50 Generics and Biosimilars companies (Top 50 Company Rankings, 2020, from Informa's Generics Bulletin). For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com

