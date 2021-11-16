Imperial Brands full-year net revenue rises

Tobacco group Imperial Brands reported a slight tick in its full-year sales on Tuesday, aided by higher cigarette prices that more than offset the decline in volumes. The maker of Gauloises and West cigarettes reported organic adjusted group revenue of 7.59 billion pounds ($10.20 billion), up 1.4% in constant currencies, for the year ended Sept. 30.

The company said it is expecting net revenue growth in fiscal 2022 to be at a similar rate as 2021, while adjusted operating profit will be slightly slower than net revenue due to higher investments. ($1 = 0.7444 pounds)

