Britain's National Grid boosts annual earnings outlook

Britain's National Grid Plc forecast on Thursday its annual underlying earnings per share growth to be "significantly above" the top end of its 5%-7% outlook range, partly helped by higher auction prices across its interconnector portfolio.

($1 = 0.7412 pounds)

Also Read: The Latest: Britain's government: ''end of coal is in sight''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)