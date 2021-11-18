Britain's National Grid boosts annual earnings outlook
Reuters | London | Updated: 18-11-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 12:51 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's National Grid Plc forecast on Thursday its annual underlying earnings per share growth to be "significantly above" the top end of its 5%-7% outlook range, partly helped by higher auction prices across its interconnector portfolio.
($1 = 0.7412 pounds)
