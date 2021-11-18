Gnani.ai’s Conversational AI Suite Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Gnani.ai's cutting-edge Speech Analytics, Voice AI-led Virtual Assistant, and Voice Biometrics to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India– Business Wire India Gnani.ai, a global frontrunner in Conversational AI and customer service automation today announced the availability of its cutting-edge products – assist365™ (Voice-AI led Omnichannel Virtual Assistant), aura365™ (Omnichannel Analytics), and armour365™ (Voice Biometrics) in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, online store providing applications, and services for use on Azure.

With this Gnani.ai's customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Gnani.ai's Conversational AI suite has been designed for customer-centric enterprises to fast-integrate automation and authentication technologies into their customer care fabric. Gnani.ai's trend-setting "no-code" Voice AI-led Bot automation platform is built to engage customers in human-like conversations across multiple channels in 20+ languages right throughout the customer journey.

Cloud marketplaces are steadily replacing conventional methods of buying and selling SaaS products and solutions. Given this state, being available and accessible on a top platform like Microsoft Azure helps our customers access our portfolio at ease at competitive pricing.

Commenting on the announcement, Ganesh Gopalan, Co-founder, and CEO, Gnani.ai said, "We have been witnessing a 4X rise in demand for Voice AI-led multi-channel automation, analytics and biometrics from industries like Banking, Insurance, Automotive, and others. Our offerings have proven value in scaling and automating up to 80% of interactions at 70% less cost. Given the ever-increasing popularity of cloud marketplaces and the stronghold of MS Azure, we're proud to be listed and transactive on the Azure Marketplace platform. We're humbled to be a Microsoft partner and thankful to the Microsoft Azure team for this opportunity".

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome Gnani.ai to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure." The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Gnani.ai Gnani.ai, a SAMSUNG ventures funded company is a leader in the voice-led conversational AI automation space. Gnani.ai offers no-code multi-modal and multi-channel bot platforms for voice and text automation across channels. Gnani.ai's product platforms include assist365™ (multi-channel conversational AI automation), aura365™ (Omnichannel Analytics), and armour365™ (Voice Biometrics). With partners like Avaya, Nvidia, and Intel, Gnani.ai is leading the Conversational AI revolution. www.gnani.ai

