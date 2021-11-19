Left Menu

EU's Sefcovic hoping UK words are followed by action on N.Ireland protocol

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 19-11-2021 15:37 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 15:29 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The European Union hopes a change of tone by Britain in efforts to break an impasse over post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland will be followed by actions, the European Commission's Maros Sefcovic said on Friday

"Right now we need the UK government to reciprocate the significant move the EU has made. I noticed and welcome a recent change of tone from the UK government and we hope that actions will follow the words," Sefcovic told a conference ahead of a meeting on the issue with his British counterpart on Friday.

The two sides agreed to intensify efforts to solve issues around the protocol this week, although British Brexit minister David Frost said: "significant gaps" remained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

