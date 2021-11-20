Left Menu

Blast on rail tracks in Jharkhand derails diesel locomotive

An explosion ripped off a part of a railway track in Jharkhands Dhanbad division derailing a diesel locomotive in the early hours of Saturday.The Railways said it was a bomb blast which occurred between Garwa Road and Barkana section in the Dhanbad division.Unusual incidence of bomb blast by miscreant causing derailment of diesel loco on Dhanbad Division, the Railways said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2021 08:36 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 08:36 IST
An explosion ripped off a part of a railway track in Jharkhand's Dhanbad division derailing a diesel locomotive in the early hours of Saturday.

The Railways said it was a ''bomb blast'' which occurred between Garwa Road and Barkana section in the Dhanbad division.

''Unusual incidence of bomb blast by miscreant causing derailment of diesel loco on Dhanbad Division,'' the Railways said. Sources indicate that this was a Naxal-related incident.

No death or injury has been reported. Senior officers have rushed to the site and restoration of the track is awaited, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

