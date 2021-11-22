Left Menu

Six persons killed in jeep accident in Nepal

At least six persons have been killed after a jeep lost control and fell down the hilly road in Nepals Baitadi district, police said.The jeep met with an accident at Dasharathchand Municipality-4 in the district of far-West Nepal on Sunday night.

At least six persons have been killed after a jeep lost control and fell down the hilly road in Nepal's Baitadi district, police said.

The jeep met with an accident at Dasharathchand Municipality-4 in the district of far-West Nepal on Sunday night. It was going from Dehimadau to Simayal of the municipality, 600 km west of Kathmandu.

According to the police, five persons died on the spot while the jeep driver died on the way to the Dhangadhi hospital. The jeep fell some 300 meters down the hilly road after losing control, police said.

Accidents are common on Nepal's poorly maintained roads, with the number increasing during the festival season when the highways are far busier and public transport overcrowded.

