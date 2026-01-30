UP: Man killed in motorcycle-jeep collision

A 24-year-old man was killed on Friday afternoon after his motorcycle collided head-on with a jeep here, police said. The incident took place in Tiloli village of the Sikandarpur police station, they said. The deceased, Ramu Gupta, was travelling from Sikandarpur towards Maldah on the Sikandarpur-Bilthara Road when his speeding motorcycle went out of control and rammed into the jeep, the police said. Station House Officer (SHO) Moolchand Chaurasia said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. A case has been registered against, and the jeep has been seized, with efforts underway to trace its driver, the SHO said.

