Traders not registered with GJEPC barred from importing, exporting rough diamonds

Import or export of rough diamonds will not be permitted unless the concerned importer or exporter is registered with the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said on Monday.

GJEPC is the designated importing and exporting authority for Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS).

The Kimberley Process is a joint initiative of governments, industry and civil societies to stem flow of 'conflict diamonds', the rough diamonds used by rebel groups to finance wars against legitimate governments.

It is also described in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions. The KPCS came into effect from 1 January, 2003, and evolved into an effective mechanism for stopping the trade in conflict diamonds. India is the founding member of KPCS. At present, KPCS has 54 members representing 81 countries. ''Import or export of rough diamonds shall not be permitted unless the concerned importer or exporter is registered with GJEPC,'' DGFT said in a notification.

In a separate public notice, DGFT said the last date for submission of online applications for allocation of tariff rate quota (TRQ) under India-Mauritius free trade agreement for 2021-22, has been extended from December 31, 2021 to January 31, 2022.

The India-Mauritius Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA), a kind of free-trade pact, came into effect from April 1.

