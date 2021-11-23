Left Menu

Bengaluru-based Third Wave Coffee eyes 300 stores by FY23

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 16:07 IST
Bengaluru-based Third Wave Coffee eyes 300 stores by FY23
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru-based cafe chain Third Wave Coffee on Tuesday said it is planning to expand to over 300 stores in 20 cities by 2022-23.

Currently, the brand clocks a total of 21 cafes in India — 18 in Bengaluru and three in Delhi and Gurgaon, the company said in a statement.

Third Wave Coffee founder Sushant Goel said, ''With most youngsters falling in the high-disposable income group that consumes premium brands more frequently, we see a huge demand for a superior, responsibly sourced and authentic product like Third Wave Coffee that also offers a unique experience to coffee lovers. We aim to serve our exclusive blends in over 300 cafes across 20 cities by FY23.'' All the 300 stores will be company-operated and funded through equity and non-equity means, he stated.

''We have raised equity and non-equity capital of USD 10 million and continue to work closely with investors to raise more capital for further expansion,'' Goel added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021