Left Menu

MSRTC stir enters 27th day: Over 150 buses operated, workers protest near minister's home

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 19:11 IST
MSRTC stir enters 27th day: Over 150 buses operated, workers protest near minister's home
  • Country:
  • India

The stir by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers continued for the 27th day on Tuesday though the state-run undertaking said it had managed to operate 151 buses during the day, including around 60 in Sangli division, where operations were at a complete standstill so far.

The employees of the loss making corporation have gone on strike demanding its merger with the state government, which will give them better salaries and greater job security.

All 250 ST bus depots have been shut since November 9, though the stir started from October 28.

An official said the number of staffers reporting to work amid the strike has increased to over 8,000 now, against an average of 7,500 last week.

''A total of 8,343 out of 92,266 employees reported to work today. These comprised 5,759 administrative employees, 2,060 workshop workers, 330 drivers and 194 conductors,'' an MSRTC spokesperson said on Monday.

Meanwhile, during the day, some workers agitated in front of state transport minister Anil Parab's home near Mantralaya and tried to smear the walls with black colour, though it was thwarted by police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021