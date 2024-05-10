PM Modi in Hyderabad Rally: India Now a Digital, Fintech Powerhouse, World's Fifth-Largest Economy
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-05-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 18:46 IST
Today, India is a digital power, fintech power and world's fifth largest economy, says PM Modi in Hyderabad poll rally.
