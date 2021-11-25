How to Obtain an Instant Loan Online in India

Available for multiple purposes as per requirement, instant personal loans, no physical visit required at branch, it’s just a click away.

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India When an emergency arises, you may need funds at short notice. In such cases, instant loans available online in the form of personal loans are the best option.

The instant loans can be availed online either through the personal loan offers of traditional banks or from fintech firms. While personal loans from banks earlier took days or weeks to process, however now for existing customers, the net banking or mobile app facility ensures these can be procured speedily.

Where private banks are concerned, they offer select customers personal loans within few minutes. Many offer pre-approved loans to long-time customers with an excellent repayment record and healthy credit scores. If a prospective borrower has an operational bank account and fixed salary/income, the individual can apply for a personal loan. Besides regular KYC documents, no additional papers are required. Once approved, the disbursal will happen at the earliest on the same day. However still for new to bank customer, it takes some time, needs to undergo a rigid underwriting/approval process However, new-age fintech entities are pros in disbursing instant loans within few minutes if an applicant provides all relevant info/documents. Be it legacy banks or new-age lenders, borrowers can check their instant loan eligibility online through the concerned portal. What’s more, instant loans can be procured online from the comfort of one’s home without visiting a physical branch. New age fintechs provide on the go loans with easy application process, customized underwriting/AI based decisioning, and digital paperwork The interest rates on instant personal loans vary across lenders, depending on your credit score and repayment behaviour. If you have an ongoing personal loan with a lender, you could avail of an instant top-up loan on the existing amount. Again, there is minimal documentation and swift disbursal. High-risk customers can also get smaller loans to use as per the requirement and then pay back easily. This helps in building credit profile or improving the existing poor credit history.

Banks, NBFCs, and new-age lending platforms provide instant loans ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 10 lakh interest rate, depends on the customer’s risk profile and credit score.

Here are five top tips to boost the chances of approval for your instant loan online: 1. Maintain a Healthy Credit Score A credit score of 750 and above is essential for your instant loan application’s approval. The credit score reflects your credit usage and repayment history. An excellent score indicates you make timely repayments and are a credit-worthy customer. Although customers with a lower credit score can still be offered an instant loan, the interest rates are higher. The higher the score, the greater your chances of approval on favourable terms.

2. Ascertain your Eligibility and Requirements before Applying Different lenders have varying eligibility criteria. Check these to ensure you are eligible. Understand the personal loan amount you require and calculate the EMI you can repay comfortably while choosing the most suitable tenure. Personal loan calculators are available online, helping you understand the prospective EMIs for specific amounts and tenures. Never apply for more than what you need even if eligible.

3. Keep all Documents Ready to Upload Beforehand All required documents such as bank statements, address and ID proof, photographs, etc. should be ready for uploading when you access the lender’s portal for an instant loan. Before applying, it makes sense to store these images on your device to save time. Thereby, the online loan application process can be completed without break within minutes. Some platforms also provide the facility to complete KYC verification through digital mode where your KYC details are fetched from original sources and you don’t need to provide any additional details. It is necessary that you provide correct details to verify through this process.

4. Read the Fine Print in Advance Before digitally signing a loan agreement online for your instant loan, ascertain you are aware of all the terms and conditions as well as the charges. Thereby, you won’t encounter unpleasant surprises at a later stage.

5. Always Provide Accurate Information Correct, factual information can increase the chances of approval on more favourable terms. But any false or inaccurate information will end in your application being rejected as online lenders will use multiple digital sources to verify the accuracy of details.

Meanwhile, if you seek swift and hassle-free online personal loans, Clix Capital has some of the best offers. If all your information/papers are ready, you can avail of an instant personal loan. This could be used for various purposes. Check available loans with Clix Capital. You can also check your credit score free of cost at the Clix website.

The Clix range of personal loans includes those for: Debt consolidation: Various debts can be consolidated into a single high-value personal loan, making repayment more convenient.

Medical emergency: Such emergencies may need immediate funding since adverse health events can occur without warning.

Home renovation: This instant personal loan can help transform your house into a dream home.

Higher education: If your child is planning to opt for higher studies in India or overseas, an instant personal loan will provide full financial support in obtaining the best education possible.

Wedding expenses: Your special day can turn super-special through Clix Capital’s personal loan that takes care of all high-end expenses for a grand wedding.

Travel spending: Fulfil all long-pending travel goals for a memorable vacation via a personal loan that covers all travel-related expenses.

If between 25 and 58 years old with a credit score of 690 or above, you are eligible for a Clix Capital personal loan of up to Rs10 lakh. If salaried, your minimum income should be Rs. 25,000 per month, with minimum bureau vintage of 2 years Clix’scustomised repayment options range between 24 and 60 months so you face no repayment hassles.

If the provided information is correct, you will get instant approval and the approved loan amount could be credited to your bank account within few minutes, subject to certain conditions. To elaborate, if your KYC is updated with Aadhaar or PAN, the documents can be verified online simply by providing some necessary details. Check your eligibility with Clix Capital.

Note that you can use the personal loan for any purpose. Being unsecured loans, no collateral or guarantor is needed. Thanks to all these advantages and a customer-centric approach, The Economic Times recognised Clix Capital as one of the Best BFSI Brands 2021.

Finally, simply choose Clix Capital’s Personal Loan EMI Calculator to select the appropriate amount, tenure and EMI as per your repayment capacity. Undoubtedly, instant personal loans are now the most convenient funding option during emergencies and at other times.

About Clix Capital Clix Capital is a new age NBFC revolutionizing the lending space by offering differentiated digital lending products that are driven by technology and deep analytics. It offers a range of lending products to a varied spectrum of customers across the MSME and consumer segment, including personal loans, MSME loans, healthcare loans, and mortgage finance.

Clix is co-founded by industry veterans Mr. Pramod Bhasin and Mr. Anil Chawla and is backed by a private equity fund AION Capital Partners Limited (an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, LLC - one of the largest alternate investment managers globally with AUM of $433 billion). Mr. Bhasin is the founder of Genpact and the former CEO of GE Capital India and Asia; and Mr. Chawla has been the former CEO of GE Capital India and Asia’s Commercial Finance Business.

Together Mr. Bhasin, Mr. Chawla, and AION jointly acquired the commercial lending and leasing business of GE Capital India in September 2016 and rechristened it Clix Capital.

For more information, please visit www.clix.capital PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)