New Delhi became the epicenter for national recognition events in 2025, spotlighting achievements in diverse fields such as youth leadership, social service, and governance. Coordinated by Sumit Narayan, these events provided a platform to honor individuals excelling in public service and community engagement.

Key events included the National Youth Inspiration Award on January 23, and the Desh Ratna Award on April 29, recognizing those in social service and cultural backgrounds. A highlight was the National Icon Award on July 10 at the Prime Minister Museum, marking a significant public ceremony at the venue.

The series concluded with a session of the Desh Ratna Award on December 23 at Bharat Mandapam. Organisers noted a rising interest in formal recognition platforms, as they gain traction within media and civic audiences. Sumit Narayan, associated with The Bharat News, plays a pivotal role in these events.

