HerSheInbox set to Revolutionize the Indian Fashion Landscape

CHANDIGARH, India, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HerSheInbox has taken the Indian fashion world by storm with its bold yet tastefully designed fashion catering to the Gen Z and the Alpha Generation.

The brand is a reflection of the philosophy, 'the way you dress is the way you feel'. It boasts of a collection that embodies the spirit of the new generation and is tailored to make a statement which reflects functionality and comfort in every element.

HerSheInbox derives its name from the rising use of pronouns, 'Her' and 'She' coupled with the large number of young women identifying with this.

The brand was born out of the recognition of the urgent need to address the fashion needs of younger women. Armed with a Master's Degree in International management from King's college London, Gunjan Garg, the Founder and Director of HerSheInbox carved a path to revolutionize the clothing industry for young women in India through her unparalleled intuitive design aesthetic.

This is a brand made by women and for women, with more than half the workforce at HerSheInbox dominated by female work staff to create clothing that resonates with the women of today.

HerSheInbox strives to create a sustainable brand by performing each step of the manufacturing process inhouse. Every piece of clothing is carefully designed keeping in mind the climatic conditions of India to ensure maximum comfort. The product is tailored keeping the consumer's wellbeing in mind, the consumers should not only love the fashion aesthetic of the product, but must also feel comfortable wearing it. This is a true made in India story.

The growing demand of products within less than three months of the brand's inception is a testament to the success of HerSheInbox. The warehouse had begun dispatching over 1000 orders daily across the Indian subcontinent. Today, the website experiences a daily traffic of over 50k visitors.

It is an iconic brand with a devoted following that offers effortless fashion essentials at affordable prices. HerSheInbox anticipated the needs of Indian women and catered to it. The brand strives to create clothing that empowers women and makes her feel one with her skin.

HerSheInbox is synonymous to bold and quirky designs ranging from oversized tees to crop tops made for young women who aren't afraid to experiment and let their fashion speak for themselves.

This is a revolution and we're ready for it.

About HerSheInbox HerSheInbox is an India based startup that is set to revolutionize the fashion industry with comfortable yet uber chic styles. The company was founded by Gunjan Garg with a humble vision to empower women through the clothes that they choose to wear.

