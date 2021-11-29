Left Menu

U.S. lawmakers ask FAA to detail Boeing 737 MAX oversight

Updated: 29-11-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 22:29 IST
Three U.S. House Democrats on Monday asked the head of the Federal Aviation Administration to provide further details of the agency's oversight of the Boeing 737 MAX.

The plane, which was grounded for 20 months after two crashes killed 346 people in the space of five months, returned to service in late 2020. The lawmakers asked FAA Administrator Steve Dickson "what FAA has done, if anything, to hold Boeing employees who were responsible for Boeing’s apparent violation of its approved 737 MAX type design, as well as evidence of an internal plan to downplay the significance" of a key safety system tied to both fatal crashes.

