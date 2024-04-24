Boeing's Latest Crisis Deepens: Company Reports USD 355 Million Loss
Boeing reported a $355 million loss in Q1 due to falling revenue. CEO David Calhoun emphasized prioritizing manufacturing fixes over financial results following a safety incident involving a Boeing 737 Max. Company shares initially rose in premarket trading despite the losses. Despite setbacks, Boeing remains a market leader and a major defense contractor, limiting its financial risk. Analysts maintain a positive outlook on the company, with 20 of 27 surveyed recommending "Buy" or "Overweight" ratings.
PTI | Arlington | Updated: 24-04-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 18:28 IST
- Country:
- United States
NPK NPK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NPK NPK
Advertisement